“Anything you can do, they can do fresher”! Tha Alkaholiks (Tash, J-Ro & E-Swift) are a vital component of the highly influential West Coast collective the Likwit Crew, which was founded by King Tee, and consisted of Tha Alkaholiks, Xzibit, The Lootpack (Madlib, Wildchild & DJ Romes), Defari, Declaime & Phil Da Agony.

Tha Liks released their first four albums on the iconic Loud Records imprint and along the way collaborated with luminaries such as The Neptunes, Danger Mouse, Nas, Q-Tip, Madlib, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Busta Rhymes, Diamond D, Marley Marl, Keith Murray and LL Cool J, among others. The group’s sophomore album, Coast II Coast, is a quintessential, underrated gem in the vast West Coast Hip-Hop pantheon.

Now, the notoriously spirited, hard partyin’ West Coast trio are back together, releasing their first new album, Daaam!, in close to two decades, and “At It Again” as they revisit a few of their classics, alongside five new tracks.

You can lean into the new re-recorded versions of Likwidation favorite “Hip Hop Drunkies,” featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard, or 21 & Over’s “Only When I’m Drunk,” but then listen to the trio’s new tracks like “Hands 2 The Ceiling” or “MJ PT. 2,” as well as “At It Again,” and it’s almost like the influential trio never left; the hiatus that never happened.

With appearances from special guests Planet Asia and spookybands, Daaam! is both an intoxicating dose of 90s rap nostalgia, and an astonishing step into the future for Tha Liks – and it’s sometimes both, simultaneously.

For golden age rap connoisseurs, a new album from Tha Alkaholiks is a welcome and surprise treat; and it’s no surprise that Tha Alkaholiks still make you say Daaam!

Bottom’s Up!! Tha Alkaholiks Daaam! is now available at all DSP’s via Cleopatra Records.