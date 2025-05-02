In a high-energy fusion of heritage and hustle, global streetwear retailer SNIPES and iconic luxury fashion house MCM have unveiled their new collaborative collection, “Make It Miami.” Guided by the bold vision of SNIPES Chief Creative Officer DJ Khaled, the capsule channels the spirit of Miami with explosive colorways, custom logos, and exclusive leather goods—all designed to blur the lines between classic luxury and contemporary street style.

“The ‘Make It Miami’ collection was all about finding balance,” said Dennis Schröder, CEO of SNIPES. “We wanted to take MCM’s world-class craftsmanship and run it through the lens of our street DNA. This is where culture meets craftsmanship, and the result is pure fire.”

A Vision Brought to Life by DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled’s creative imprint is central to the campaign. His fingerprints are all over the palette of pink, turquoise, black, and white, as well as the glitter-studded apparel and bold graphic flourishes.

“Khaled embodies the Miami spirit,” Schröder said. “He brought energy, authenticity, and a clear vision. He told us early on, ‘This ain’t just about clothes—it’s about how Miami feels.’ That challenged us to go beyond aesthetics and design a collection that moves like the city.”

Custom Logo, Signature Colors, Cultural Heat

A standout element of the collaboration is the custom MCM x SNIPES logo, seen across select pieces in the drop. “This wasn’t just about putting two logos on a hoodie,” Schröder explained. “We created a new symbol that represents a cultural moment. It’s unity. It’s confidence. It’s the intersection of two brands with something powerful to say.”

The palette, he said, was also carefully selected to evoke the heat and vibrancy of Miami life. “Those pops of turquoise and pink? That’s Ocean Drive at sunset. That’s neon nights and palm tree shadows. Every shade tells a story.”

Two Exclusive Bag Lines—One for Each Brand’s Soul

The collection also includes two exclusive bag collections: a sleek black nylon line for SNIPES, and a refined white leather drop for MCM.

“We wanted each brand to express its own identity,” said Schröder. “The SNIPES bags are functional, bold, and rooted in the street—something our audience can rock every day. MCM’s white leather bags? That’s timeless, that’s elevated, that’s luxury redefined. Both versions reflect the same Miami-inspired attitude, just through different textures.”

Streetwear x Luxury: What’s Next?

As the lines continue to blur between streetwear and high fashion, collaborations like this are more than just hype—they’re reshaping the fashion landscape.

“Today’s consumer doesn’t care about labels the way they used to,” Schröder emphasized. “They want to know: ‘Is it real? Does it reflect my values? Does it fit my lifestyle?’ Collabs like this one answer those questions. This is about storytelling, cultural respect, and style with soul.”

He added: “At SNIPES, we’re not just watching the future of fashion—we’re helping build it. And we’ll keep doing that by working with people like DJ Khaled and brands like MCM that understand how powerful fashion can be when it comes from the heart.”

The “Make It Miami” collection includes apparel ranging from $199.99 to $599.99, and accessories from $350 to $800. It’s now available in select SNIPES and MCM stores, as well as online.

“This isn’t just about drip,” Schröder concluded. “It’s about celebrating cities, cultures, and creativity. That’s what the future of fashion should look like—and we’re proud to be setting that tone.”