Quavo has released his latest single, “Dope Boy Phone” featuring Takeoff, via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. The track revives the signature Unc & Phew chemistry, with Takeoff’s posthumous verse serving as a poignant reminder of the late rapper’s lyrical impact.

This marks Quavo’s third release of the year, following “Trappa Rappa” and “Legends” with Lil Baby. On “Dope Boy Phone,” Quavo’s trademark ad-libs cut through a booming beat and crisp percussion, while Takeoff delivers the vivid wordplay that helped define the Migos sound.

The track captures the timeless dynamic between the two artists, trading bars with an ease that underscores their creative bond. It’s a tribute as much as a new release — a continuation of a legacy that shaped a generation of Southern hip-hop.

“Dope Boy Phone” not only celebrates their shared history, but reminds fans why the Unc & Phew sound still resonates. For Quavo, it’s a meaningful moment — and for listeners, a powerful echo of what once was.