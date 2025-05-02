On May 1, 2025, The Rocket Foundation announced the appointment of Gregory Jackson Jr. — former Deputy Director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention — as its new president. The move comes just weeks after the dissolution of the federal office he helped launch under Vice President Kamala Harris. In his new role, Jackson will oversee day-to-day operations at the foundation, spearhead gun violence policy and reform strategies, and guide the foundation’s signature events and grant programs alongside founder Quavo.

Jackson brings decades of grassroots and federal experience to the role. As a survivor of gun violence himself and a nationally respected activist, he has long advocated for reform focused on Black and Brown communities disproportionately affected by shootings. Prior to his White House tenure, he led the Community Justice Action Fund, where he helped secure more than $12 billion in public funding for gun violence prevention and was instrumental in the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — the first major gun law reform in 30 years.

“No family should suffer tragedy or trauma from gun violence like the family of Takeoff endured,” said Jackson. “But sadly, over 40,000 do each year. The courage of Quavo, Titania, Edna and the entire family has been a true inspiration to me. It’s an honor to lead this foundation’s efforts to make our communities safer and honor the legacy of Takeoff.”

The Rocket Foundation was created by Quavo in 2022 following the tragic death of his nephew and fellow Migos member, Takeoff. The foundation focuses on eradicating gun violence through education, advocacy, and community investment. It launched the SPARK Grants Program to fund local initiatives and held its first Rocket Foundation Summit in Atlanta last year on what would have been Takeoff’s 30th birthday.

Quavo praised Jackson’s appointment, saying, “I am thrilled to have Greg lead the charge for Rocket. He is a longstanding partner of the organization and our persistent work to end gun violence. I know my foundation and Takeoff’s legacy are in good hands with him.”

As president, Jackson will expand the Rocket Foundation’s partnerships and programming, and lead its efforts to enact meaningful gun policy reform while supporting survivors and at-risk communities.

Photo Credit: @Variety via Getty Images



