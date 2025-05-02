Gregg Popovich, one of basketball’s most revered figures, has officially stepped down as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs after nearly three decades at the helm. Though he’s leaving the sidelines, the 76-year-old will remain with the organization in a new capacity—as team president.

Coach Pop transitions to Spurs President of Basketball Operations pic.twitter.com/q8HwqDTB53 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 2, 2025

Popovich’s decision comes after a health-related leave of absence in November, when he suffered a mild stroke. Following his recovery, the Spurs granted him time to reflect on his future. Now, the legendary coach has decided to transition into an executive role, closing a historic chapter in NBA coaching history.

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said in a statement. “I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff, and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach.”

Over his 29 seasons, Popovich built a dynasty in San Antonio. His accolades include 1,422 regular-season victories—the most by any NBA coach—as well as five league championships and six appearances in the NBA Finals. His leadership helped shape the careers of legends like Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginóbili, who formed the core of the Spurs’ championship teams.

Popovich’s coaching career began at Pomona-Pitzer, and he joined the Spurs’ staff before taking over as head coach in 1996. His drafting of Tim Duncan in 1997 proved to be a franchise-altering move, setting the stage for a sustained era of excellence.

Beyond the NBA, Popovich also served as the head coach of Team USA, guiding the squad to a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a disappointing showing at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The Spurs announced that Mitch Johnson, who led the team as interim head coach for 77 games during the 2024–25 season, will now take over the position full-time.

Spurs chairman Peter Holt spoke highly of Popovich’s unmatched influence on the organization and the sport at large. “He is truly one-of-one as a person, leader, and coach,” Holt said.

Though his days coaching on the court are behind him, Popovich’s presence will continue to shape the Spurs from the front office, ensuring his imprint on the game endures.