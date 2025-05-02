Skylar Diggins has officially taken steps to end her marriage to Daniel Smith, filing for divorce after nearly a decade together. The WNBA star’s decision was confirmed after fans noticed she had dropped the “Smith” from her name during recent public appearances.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, Diggins submitted the divorce filing in King County Superior Court in Washington state. The documents cite November 1, 2024, as the couple’s official separation date and describe the marriage as “irretrievably broken.” It was also noted that the pair did not have a prenuptial agreement in place and that no spousal support is requested.

Married in 2017 in Chicago, the couple shares two children: 6-year-old Rowen Seven Smith and 2-year-old Ana Lia Irie Smith. While the divorce moves forward, Diggins and Smith have reached an understanding on child support, with Smith agreeing to cover costs related to daycare, education, and future college or vocational school expenses, as reported by PEOPLE.

When asked about her recent return to using her maiden name, the Seattle Storm guard confirmed the update during a press conference earlier this week. “Yes. Thank you for the question, too,” she said. “Yes, it does say Skylar Diggins, and I would like to be addressed as that moving forward.”

She went on to express her continued commitment to her team and family. “Thank you guys so much, and as always, my focus is on being a great teammate, adding value to this team on and off the floor and in this community, and as always, being a good mom to my two babies. It won’t change for none of y’all anyways, you know what I’m saying? Some of y’all just call me whatever y’all want to call me anyway,” she added with a light-hearted laugh.

As Diggins navigates this personal transition, she remains focused on the upcoming WNBA season. Preseason games kick off Friday, May 2, with the league’s 29th regular season beginning May 16 and running through September 11. Each team is set to play a record 44 games this year.