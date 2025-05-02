Shannon Sharpe is under increasing public scrutiny amid a $50 million lawsuit alleging sexual assault, and now a figure from his past has surfaced with cryptic remarks that are raising eyebrows.

Russell “Hollywood” Simpson, a stylist known for working with high-profile NBA and NFL athletes, recently took to Instagram to share a pointed post that has fueled speculation. In a now-viral Story captured by The Neighborhood Talk, Simpson shared a photo of Sharpe surrounded by Black women, accompanied by a caption that read, “See when I was around you never heard a single word! I had everything so organized.” He paired the post with JT’s track “Ran Out,” further adding to the intrigue.

Shannon Sharpe’s former stylist breaks his SILENCE… says he had EVERYTHING under wraps and organized when he worked for him which is why the public never heard about any RAPE allegations… ''When I was around you NEVER heard a WORD'' 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/oJUhzgUe6j — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) May 1, 2025

Though Simpson didn’t provide specific context or name any misconduct directly, many online interpreted the post as a possible insinuation that he helped manage or cover up troubling behavior during his time styling the former NFL star. However, these interpretations remain speculative and unconfirmed.

Sharpe previously addressed his relationship with Simpson on his Nightcap podcast, explaining their professional split. He noted that his decision to return to longtime stylist Shelly Davis was rooted in loyalty.

“Hollywood, he was gay. Okay, that’s his life. That’s not mine,” Sharpe said. “Hollywood no longer styles me. Why? Because I’m loyal to Shelly. She was hurt that after 20-plus years of being my stylist, I had gone outside to hire someone else… A lot of the stuff [Hollywood styled] was what she had already put together.”

Sharpe emphasized that his shift back to Davis wasn’t due to dissatisfaction with Simpson’s work, but rather a matter of professional allegiance and history.

While Simpson’s post has led some to connect dots between his remarks and the ongoing lawsuit, there is no concrete evidence linking him to any knowledge or concealment of alleged misconduct. As of now, the claims remain unverified and should be viewed cautiously.