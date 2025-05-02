Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

His name is JALEN. BRUNSON. Big Knickstape. Fresh off receiving the Jerry West Trophy as the league’s top clutch performer, Brunson added another cold-blooded chapter to his résumé Thursday night.

The Knicks star took his time, guarded by Ausar Thompson, Detroit’s standout rookie defender who had forced a turnover on Brunson moments earlier. He drove left, slammed on the brakes, and crossed back between his legs—Thompson bit. Two quick dribbles to the arc, and Brunson let it fly.

Swish. 4.3 seconds remained. The Knicks’ bench exploded. The home crowd froze.

“Once he got separation, I knew it was curtains,” said Mikal Bridges. Head coach Tom Thibodeau added, “He’s at his best when his best is needed.”

Brunson, ever composed, credited the moment to team trust: “I stay poised and I rely on the trust and composure that my teammates give me.”

It was the second series-clinching buzzer-beater this week and the seventh in the last 15 postseasons. Brunson finished with 40 points and seven assists. The Pistons finished with a flight to Cancun.