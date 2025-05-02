The Rocket Foundation Names Gregory Jackson Jr. as President Amid White House Office Shift

The Rocket Foundation

The Rocket Foundation has appointed Gregory Jackson Jr. as its new President. Jackson’s appointment follows the recent dismantling of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention (WHO GVP), where he served as Deputy Director alongside the former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In his new role, Jackson will be responsible for the foundation’s daily operations, providing counsel on immediate policy and reform initiatives, and expanding its existing partnerships and network. He will also oversee the foundation’s annual programs and events in collaboration with Quavo, including the SPARK Grants Program and the Rocket Foundation Summit, which premiered in Atlanta last year on what would have been Takeoff’s 30th birthday.

Prior to joining The Rocket Foundation, Jackson held the position of Deputy Director of the WHO GVP and served as Special Assistant to President Joe Biden. He brings a history of collaboration with the foundation’s founder, Quavo, and extensive expertise in implementing federal law, identifying new executive actions, fostering partnerships, and enhancing services for individuals affected by gun violence. As a survivor of gun violence, Jackson is a prominent advocate for prevention within Black and Brown communities. His previous role as Executive Director of the Community Justice Action Fund saw him spearhead efforts that secured over $12 billion in public funding for gun violence prevention and contributed to the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

“No family should suffer tragedy or trauma from gun violence like the family of Takeoff endured, but sadly over 40,000 do each year,” stated Jackson. “The courage of Quavo, Titania, Edna and the entire family has been a true inspiration to me. It’s an honor to lead this foundation’s efforts to make our communities safer and honor the legacy of Takeoff.”

Quavo expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, saying, “I am thrilled to have Greg lead the charge for Rocket. He is a longstanding partner of the organization and our persistent work to end gun violence. I know my foundation and Takeoff’s legacy are in good hands with him.”