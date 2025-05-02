On this day in 1989, Brooklyn emcee Jaz-O released his debut album Word to the Jaz under the EMI USA imprint. Though the project didn’t make a significant commercial impact at the time, its cultural significance is undeniable — most notably for marking the recorded debut of a young Shawn Carter, better known today as Jay-Z.

Recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London, Word to the Jaz introduced Hip Hop audiences to a then-unknown talent from Brooklyn who would go on to become one of the most influential artists and entrepreneurs in music history. Their collaboration on the track “Hawaiian Sophie” may have seemed lighthearted in tone, but it served as the foundation for one of the most storied careers in the genre.

Jaz-O, a respected lyricist in his own right, embodied the grit and style of late ’80s New York rap. His willingness to showcase and mentor a young Jay-Z speaks volumes about his influence during that era. Despite later public tensions between the two, their history came full circle when Jay-Z signed Jaz to Roc Nation decades later — a rare and notable reconciliation in Hip Hop.

More than just a debut album, Word to the Jaz represents a key moment in the evolution of East Coast Hip Hop and a vital chapter in the origin story of one of the culture’s most celebrated figures. Salute to both Jaz-O and Jay-Z for contributing to the legacy of Brooklyn and Hip Hop at large.