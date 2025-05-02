UNICO Hotel Collection, the acclaimed hospitality brand celebrated for its hyper-local approach, exceptional culinary offerings, and immersive guest programming, has announced the launch of its second property: UNICO 20°105° Hotel Vallarta. Opening September 1 in Puerto Vallarta, this adults-only boutique resort marks the brand’s first step in a bold global expansion.

“With every development, we always aim to perfect our all-inclusive hotel formula that much more,” said Ash Tembe, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AIC Hotel Group. “UNICO 20°105° Hotel Vallarta creates an intimate luxury getaway for our guests without jeopardizing the elements of the all-inclusive experience we’ve mastered. For us, it has always been about curating a vacation for you.”

Following in the footsteps of the brand’s flagship property in the Riviera Maya, the new Vallarta location promises the same refined approach to regional storytelling through design, cuisine, wellness, and service—this time inspired by the vibrant energy and coastal charm of Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit.

The 141-room resort offers a boutique-style experience that merges upscale comfort with cultural curiosity. From the art on the walls to the ingredients on your plate, every detail is rooted in local traditions with a fresh, modern interpretation.

Signature amenities include:

Esencia Wellness Spa , featuring regionally inspired treatments

, featuring regionally inspired treatments Café Inez , a casual hub for coffee, pastries, and conversation

, a casual hub for coffee, pastries, and conversation Local Hosts, offering personalized service and guidance for immersive exploration

Foodies will be drawn to three all-new specialty restaurants, each echoing the culinary diversity of the region:

Agua Madre , offering elevated Mexican cuisine

, offering elevated Mexican cuisine Lia , serving rustic Italian dishes with a coastal twist

, serving rustic Italian dishes with a coastal twist KOBO, presenting Japanese-inspired fare with creative flair

Perfectly situated to tap into Puerto Vallarta’s celebrated culture, UNICO 20°105° Hotel Vallarta places guests in close proximity to the city’s historic downtown, thriving arts scene, local crafts, and scenic coastlines. The property blends serene luxury with a spirit of adventure, encouraging travelers to not just visit, but truly experience the destination.

As the brand looks ahead to continued global growth, UNICO remains committed to its core mission: delivering individualized travel that honors culture, community, and connection.

UNICO 20°105° Hotel Vallarta officially opens September 1, 2025 — ushering in a new era of cultural immersion and elevated all-inclusive experiences for modern travelers.