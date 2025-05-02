Here we go. Starz has unveiled the official trailer for Season 4 of BMF, and with it comes confirmation of a major return—Eric Kofi-Abrefa will reprise his role as the unpredictable Lamar. His comeback follows the recent announcement that fellow original cast member Myles Truitt will also return for the new season.

Joining the ensemble this time is Emmy Award-winning actor Michael Chiklis, who will play DEA Agent Taylor. Described as a “no-nonsense cop,” Taylor adds a new layer of intensity as he aids in the pursuit of BMF, while increasing the pressure on brothers Meech and Terry Flenory. Also appearing this season is comedian Donnell Rawlings, who will portray Alvin, Lamar’s cousin.

Get this, the new footage below teases escalating tension between Meech and Terry as their business continues to grow in 1990s Atlanta. The brothers, who are also diving into the music industry with the launch of their label, find themselves at odds both internally and with an expanding network of adversaries.

What’s more, according to Starz’s official description of the season, “The brothers must overcome insurmountable obstacles — from the growing police presence to their revenge-driven oldest rival, it’s hard to trust anyone… even each other. As the pressure and tension mount, it leads to explosive conflict and resentment between the brothers.”

50 Cent remains at the helm of the production as executive producer via his G-Unit Film and Television banner. The series was created by Randy Huggins, who also serves as executive producer, alongside showrunner Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson, Damione Macedon, and Raphael Jackson, Jr. The show is a collaboration between G-Unit Film and Television and Lionsgate Television.

Season 4 of BMF is set to premiere on June 6.