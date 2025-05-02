Westside Gunn and Doechii Join Forces on “EGYPT” Remix

Westside Gunn and Doechii have officially dropped the remix to “EGYPT,” turning a viral fan moment into a full-fledged collaboration. Released via Griselda Records and Roc Nation Distribution, the track is now streaming across all major platforms.

The original version, from Gunn’s Heels Have Eyes project, sparked buzz for its opening sample — an old interview of Doechii passionately praising MF DOOM and Gunn himself. When fans realized the voice belonged to her, a clip of her stunned reaction went viral, setting the stage for the remix.

So much RESPECT & LOVE for BEST RAP Grammy winner the beautiful inside and out @officialdoechii for ALWAYS showing love …. btw This is what the game is missing… the showing of appreciation!!!! 🌹🌹🌹 Everybody wanna be so tuff and not show NO LOVE anymore but guess what those… — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) April 21, 2025

Now, Doechii joins the track with fiery bars, channeling raw southern swagger and fearless confidence. Her verse adds grit and depth, amplifying the grandeur Gunn brought with lines like “Ritz-Carlton Egypt, I’m gettin’ homesick.”

Their chemistry is seamless. Doechii doesn’t just feature — she transforms the song, pushing its aesthetic and energy into new territory. The remix stands as a moment born from mutual respect, internet spontaneity, and two artists perfectly aligned in both timing and vision.