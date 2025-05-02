New York, NY – After serving a two-year sentence in federal prison for producing

false identification documents and bank fraud, Jamaican dancehall artiste Stamma

Gramma is officially making his return to music—reinvigorated, reformed, and ready to

reclaim his place in the industry.

Born Michael Williams, the entertainer rose to fame in 2013 with his breakout hit

Scammer Anthem, a track that would later come to echo elements of his real-life story.

Holding a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems, Williams’ unique

blend of tech knowledge and musical talent made him a standout figure—but

ultimately contributed to a life-altering fall from grace.

“It was rough. It was challenging on a mental, psychological, and spiritual level,”

Williams shared. “Being investigated by the long arms of these American federal

agencies really bring you to your knees. It humbles you, exposes you, and strips you

to the bare bone.”

He described the experience as harrowing: “I’ve had sleepless nights, tormented

days, and moments where I was physically present, but mentally trapped in a vacuum

of emptiness. I was sunken in an abyss of darkness. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst

enemy. When I saw United States vs Michael Williams, I wished the ground would

open up and take what was left of me. It was me—a youth from Jamaica

College—against the world’s most powerful government. One man versus 100 gorillas,

literally. If it weren’t for the grace and mercy of God, I don’t believe I could have

coped.”

Williams was arrested following a multi-agency raid on his properties in New York and

Connecticut. He pled guilty in July 2022 and was sentenced to serve time at

Allenwood FCI, a federal correctional institution in Pennsylvania known for housing

white-collar and high-profile offenders.

Before his legal troubles, music had always been his first love. “I’ve been doing music

since I was 13. It meant everything to me to see the spotlight. But in hindsight, it came

too soon. That song—Scammer Anthem—was more of an experiment. I wasn’t ready

for the scrutiny or the attention that followed. And at the time, I was juggling college

life while caring for a very ill partner.” A forensic psychological evaluation conducted before his sentencing revealed a childhood marked by trauma, emotional neglect, and psychological abuse. The report, submitted by Forensic Mitigation Specialist Reynaldo Cusicanqui, indicated that these factors contributed significantly to Williams’ decision-making and identity formation in early adulthood.

Despite the isolation of prison life, Williams remained creatively active. He wrote 368

songs and drafted two unpublished books. He also dedicated himself to reading over

200 works on topics such as psychology, philosophy, leadership, trauma, and spiritual

Growth. Now back on the outside, Stamma Gramma is focused on redemption—both personal and professional. He is preparing to release a new album titled Baby Face Assassin, a deeply reflective body of work inspired by his experiences behind bars and his journey back to purpose.

