Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist 2 Chainz is bringing his voice and vision to the big screen with Red Clay, a powerful dramatic short film set to premiere at SeriesFest on May 2 and at the Atlanta Film Festival on May 3. As executive producer, 2 Chainz steps into the world of film with the same authenticity and raw storytelling that has defined his music career, delivering a deeply personal tale rooted in the heart of Atlanta.

“I tell stories through my music, always hoping people feel empowered to overcome anything,” says 2 Chainz. “Red Clayis an extension of that. Atlanta is full of resilience, and bringing Nook and Bub’s story to life—everyday folks fighting to survive—means everything to me. Creating this with Omar Epps was truly legendary.”

Co-executive produced and written by actor Omar Epps and directed by Christian Nolan Jones, Red Clay captures the emotional weight of poverty, addiction, and fractured family ties in Atlanta. The story follows Nook (Christopher Ammanuel), a teenager trapped between dreams of escape and the harsh reality of his mother’s addiction. Alongside his close friend Bub (Jaylin Ragin), Nook wrestles with his environment, trying to find a way forward in a community that offers few options.

“My inspiration to write this film came from the need to unpack brutal truths, and showcase the complexities of why Black and Brown communities normalize trauma,” says Epps. “It’s my hope to inspire conversations which motivate people to have more grace and compassion toward one another.”

Director Christian Nolan Jones, whose 2023 short Glitter Ain’t Gold won Best Short Film and the Georgia Short Award at the Atlanta Film Festival, brings a visually poetic yet grounded style to Red Clay. Featuring a strong cast including True Blood’s Rutina Wesley, the film presents a gripping portrait of young lives shaped by systemic challenges, but driven by hope and resilience.

With its powerful storytelling, local roots, and socially conscious message, Red Clay positions itself as more than just a film—it’s a cultural statement. Through his latest creative endeavor, 2 Chainz proves he’s not only a force in music, but a vital voice in storytelling.