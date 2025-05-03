‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Release Date Pushed to Spring 2026

Grand Theft Auto VI has shifted its release date to May 26, 2026. The game was previously projected for a late 2025 release date.

The note from GTA’s publisher, Rockstar Games, reads:

Hi everyone,

Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026.

We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.

We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.

Sincerely,

Rockstar Games