On this day in 1993, the Wu-Tang Clan officially entered the Hip Hop arena with their debut single, Protect Ya Neck, igniting a seismic shift in the genre that would redefine the sound and spirit of East Coast rap. Raw, unapologetic, and unlike anything that came before, the track introduced the world to a gritty, hardcore style that would become Wu-Tang’s signature—and ultimately influence an entire generation of emcees.

Originally recorded over a temporary beat, Protect Ya Neck underwent a transformation under the careful guidance of RZA, who restructured the production in post with only the group’s vocal tracks. The result was a sonic powerhouse layered with kung-fu film samples and atmospheric fight scenes—hallmarks of RZA’s visionary approach that would define the group’s aesthetic for years to come.

Each verse on the track served as a lyrical calling card for Wu-Tang’s distinct roster of emcees, in order: Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, Method Man, U-God, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Ghostface Killah, RZA, and GZA. With this lineup, the crew showcased a rare cohesion, balancing individual styles with collective grit.

Initially released independently through Wu-Tang Records with After the Laughter Comes Tears as its B-side, the single moved 10,000 units before Loud Records reissued it with Method Man on the flip side. More than just a debut, Protect Ya Neck was the beginning of a dynasty—one rooted in street wisdom, lyrical warfare, and revolutionary production.