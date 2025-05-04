Heartfelt is the word of the day. Singer Tiny Harris recently reflected on a powerful and emotional moment she shared with the late Notorious B.I.G., revealing that he apologized for a hurtful lyric about her R&B group, Xscape, just before his untimely death.

Get this, in a chat with fellow Xscape member Kandi Burruss during an interview on The Morning Hustle, the two looked back on the moment when Biggie personally expressed remorse for a controversial line he had included in one of his early tracks.

“That was something that did happen,” Kandi said. “The world heard the song. The girls, they are more forgiving than I. And I feel bad to this day. The day that Biggie passed away, we were at that party. Biggie apologized. I wouldn’t go over here.”

Tiny explained how the encounter unfolded. “I was just like, ‘I’m going to see what he’s talking about.’ And you know, he was very nice, he was very apologetic, and he basically said, ‘I don’t know what I was thinking. I’m ugly as hell. Y’all is beautiful, and I just wanted to say I apologize.’ I went back, and I told Kandi, and he ended up passing probably 20, 30 minutes after that.”

Okay, if you don’t know, the track in question was Biggie’s 1994 promo single “Just Playing (Dreams),” where he had included a line that was seen as insulting toward the group. While the song was never featured on his debut album Ready to Die, the lyrics sparked disappointment among the members of Xscape.

“When Biggie dogged us out on his song I was highly pissed about it,” Tiny recalled in a 2009 interview. “Because the thing about it was when we were young, we had that Hip-Hop baggy clothes tomboy image, so we [weren’t] into all the makeup and the glamour stuff back then. For him to dog us out like that, I was like ‘that’s a little bit harsh.’”

What’s more, Kandi added, “Tiny walked around, and I guess she ran into him, and he was apologizing to her for what he said about us. I feel so bad. I feel horrible. That’s why you should never really hold grudges.”