50 Cent pretty much runs the Hip Hop news cycle and the G-Unit honcho is making that even more clear after taking yet another swipe at BMF actor Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., this time calling into question his upbringing following the actor’s recent response to rumors about a stint in rehab.

Ah man, c’mon 50.

Get this, it all went down on Friday, May 2, the rapper and television producer shared a clip from TMZ on Instagram featuring Lil Meech’s reaction to claims that he had been sent to rehab for substance issues. In the video, when asked whether the rumors were true, Lil Meech responded, “Where I’m from, everybody needs rehab.”

Rather than letting the remark slide, 50 Cent used the opportunity to double down, questioning the authenticity of the actor’s street credibility.

“He from private school, never been in the street,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “MeMe gotta stop using the drugs, it’s to dangerous out here! HE MUST DIDN’T HEAR THEM SAY CUT.”

ICYMI, this isn’t the first time 50 Cent has aired concerns about the young actor’s behavior. Back in February, he publicly claimed he had to intervene after Lil Meech allegedly appeared impaired while filming the BMF series.

“People don’t know I had to send MeMe to rehab,” 50 Cent shared. “Russell Hornsby peeped he was high as f*** on set he started throwing up at a weapons test then Ian told me the little (nia) had whippets in his truck. I said what the f* is whippets. I look it’s the sh*t that be in Bebe guns.”

What’s more, in addition to calling out Lil Meech, 50 Cent pointed the finger at his father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, suggesting he may be contributing to the problem.

“Thought about it. I think he was uncomfortable with me and MeMe’s relationship,” 50 wrote in another Instagram post. “I’m telling MeMe don’t want him doing drugs. He telling him he use to do X like it’s cool. I tell meme chill stop spending all ya money, he telling him how much money he blew.”