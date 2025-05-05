Here’s one prominent personality who will stand by Ye, thick and thin. Candace Owens has once again expressed her unwavering support for Kanye West, citing what she believes are unresolved concerns surrounding a pivotal moment in his life. During a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Owens discussed Kanye’s 2016 hospitalization and the involvement of his former trainer, Harley Pasternak, raising questions about what really happened behind the scenes.

Interestingly, Owens believes Kanye’s willingness to speak out about his experience should not be overlooked.

“I will always love Ye,” Owens shared during the interview. “I will always defend him because I think he did one of the bravest things in speaking about what happened to him and the questions were never answered about what Harley Pasternak did to him that night.”

Get this, Owens likened Kanye’s situation to the high-profile conservatorship of Britney Spears, implying that both may have faced attempts at control from those around them. “Kanye was Kanye then Harley Pasternak took him to his house and got an ambulance and had him drugged and admitted that in a text message,” she claimed. “I have questions about what happened to Kanye.”

Harley Pasternak, a Canadian fitness expert and author, was connected to the 2016 incident when Kanye was hospitalized following what was described publicly as a mental health episode. Years later, Kanye released what he said were text messages from Pasternak, which appeared to contain alarming language about the potential for further institutionalization.

“Second option. I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever,” the message read. “Play dates with the kids just won’t be the same.”