Donovan Mitchell and adidas Scoop Up Community Love with “nIce Cream Shop” Activation

Just before Game 1 of the Cavs’ Playoff series against the Pacers, Donovan Mitchell and adidas Basketball teamed up with Mitchell’s Ice Cream to bring joy and flavor to fans in Cleveland. The “nIce Cream Shop,” set inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, offered a unique fusion of sneakers and sweets — including free scoops of Don’s go-to: Cookies and Cream with rainbow sprinkles.

The event doubled as a community celebration and early debut of the D.O.N. Issue #7, Mitchell’s latest signature shoe. Fans got a first look — and first shot to buy — the upcoming release, which officially drops in July 2025.

Decked out with neon lights and sneaker storytelling, the activation highlighted Mitchell’s deep connection to Cleveland and his ongoing commitment to giving back. As Mitchell continues to lead on the court, he’s also proving he’s one of the “nicest” off it — one scoop at a time.