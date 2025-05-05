On Saturday, June 7, 2025, Uniondale High School in Long Island, NY will transform into a proving ground for the culture as Fat Joe and Under Armour present the highly anticipated 2025 TS Elite AAU Invitational. The invite-only youth basketball showcase is more than just a game day—it’s a full-on experience rooted in mentorship, empowerment, and community uplift, all wrapped in the undeniable energy of hip hop.

From 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, elite AAU teams from across the region will hit the hardwood, not only competing at a high level but also diving into meaningful conversations about Name, Image & Likeness (NIL), leadership development, and how to move with purpose both on and off the court. This isn’t your average tournament—it’s a launchpad for the next generation of young stars who are as serious about their personal growth as they are about their game.

Fat Joe, the Grammy-nominated rap legend and entrepreneur, has been at the forefront of this movement through his grassroots program, Terror Squad Elite. Powered by Under Armour, TS Elite goes beyond the scoreboard, empowering student-athletes to own their narratives and get game-ready for life, not just sports. “This is about building futures, not just winning games,” said Fat Joe. “We’re teaching these young athletes how to navigate life—with integrity, leadership, and knowledge of their value.”

HOT 97 is pulling up as the official media partner, with DJ Drewski bringing the vibe on the 1s and 2s, and buzzing artist Zeddy Will is set to hit the stage with a live performance to keep the energy sky high. And of course, Fat Joe will be in the building—supporting his program, connecting with the players, and showing the community what it looks like when hip hop, hoops, and hustle come together.

“This is a movement—something that gives back to the same neighborhoods and schools that raised us,” Joe said. “I’m proud to see the culture and the kids shine together.”

Each squad in the tournament was hand-picked not just for their skills, but for how they align with TS Elite’s core values. This is about substance. Visibility. Real opportunity. It’s about making sure these kids aren’t just seen, but set up for success.

For the culture, by the culture. June 7 is bigger than basketball. It’s a reminder that legacy is built on community—and Fat Joe is making sure the next generation knows exactly how to carry the torch.