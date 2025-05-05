Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes is back in federal custody following multiple alleged violations of the terms of his supervised release. According to TMZ, the 31-year-old artist voluntarily surrendered to authorities on Friday, May 2.

Federal prosecutors claim the rapper—born Ricky Hampton—violated the conditions of his release on at least three separate occasions. The first two violations reportedly involve failed drug tests in 2022 and 2024, both of which allegedly showed traces of marijuana. The third stems from his recent arrest tied to an incident involving his former artist, a minor known as King. According to the child’s guardian, Finesse2Tymes allegedly threatened to brandish a firearm during a dispute over the young performer.

Finesse has been under supervised release since July 2022, following a nearly four-year stint behind bars for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He was originally sentenced to five years in prison, but released early under specific conditions—including drug testing and compliance with the law.

His next court hearing is scheduled for May 8, where a judge will determine whether these violations warrant further legal consequences or revocation of his supervised release.