GloRilla is bringing the party back to where it all started. On Wednesday, April 30, the Memphis-born rapper revealed plans for her very first hometown concert event, proudly titled the “GloBash.”

Set to take place on July 25 at the FedExForum, the performance will feature GloRilla alongside a lineup of special guests. The rapper broke the news through her social media, expressing her excitement about returning to Memphis for the occasion.

“MEMPHIS !!!!! I’m coming home!!!!” she wrote in her caption, building anticipation among her fans.

She added, “I’m so excited to announce the 1st Annual Glo Bash in my hometown on Friday, July 25th at the FedExForum. See y’all there dis gone be one for da books.”

Tickets for the highly anticipated show are already available through her official website, with fans eager to witness this milestone moment live in the city that shaped her.