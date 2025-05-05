Kanye West Blames Dentist for Nitrous Oxide Gas Addiction

Kanye West has an addiction to nitrous oxide gas, and he is blaming his dentist for it. West notes he was under the care of dentist Thomas Connelly throughout 2024 ,and his use of the gas was the cause of it being a mainstay in Ye’s life.
In a letter, Ye states the dentist caused “life-altering harm caused by malice, misappropriation, and malpractice.”
Additional notes read:
“Evidence shows that during the time Ye was under your care, you engaged in numerous inappropriate and dangerous practices that were far outside the bounds of any legitimate medical purpose or standard of care.
These actions were not isolated incidents but rather part of a pattern of improper conduct by you from 2024 through 2025 while Ye was your patient. Ms. Censori, as Ye’s spouse, was a witness to and impacted by many of these events (some of which took place at their shared residence).”