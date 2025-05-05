This is wild. Just weeks after Cornell University withdrew its invitation for Kehlani to headline their year-end concert, SummerStage has officially called off the singer’s upcoming performance in Central Park. The decision came after the New York City Mayor’s Office raised concerns about safety and logistics.

In a statement shared via the gram no less, on Monday, May 5, SummerStage explained the reasoning behind the cancellation of the June 26 show, which was organized in partnership with Live Nation.

“We have been notified by the Mayor’s Office that they have concerns for security and safety issues regarding the June 26 Kehlani concert, produced and presented by Live Nation,” the statement read. “Those concerns are due to the controversy surrounding Cornell University’s decision to cancel Kehlani’s concert at the University, as well as security demands in Central Park and throughout the City for other Pride events during that same time period.”

Get this, in a letter from the Adams administration, obtained by the New York Post, further detailed the city’s reservations. It cited “security concerns about this event, given the controversy surrounding Kehlani’s scheduled performance at Cornell University (causing University officials to cancel the appearance), the security precautions needed for an event like this in Central Park, and the security demands throughout the City for other Pride events during this same period of time.”

Despite the weird cancellation, SummerStage emphasized its commitment to artistic freedom.

“We strongly and emphatically believe in artistic expression of all kinds. However, the safety and security of our guests and artists is of the utmost importance and in light of these concerns, the concert has been cancelled […] While artists may choose to express their own opinions, their views may not necessarily be representative of the festival.”

The controversy began after Kehlani’s music video for her song “Next 2 U” included pro-Palestinian imagery, which sparked public debate and backlash. Following Cornell’s move to cancel her appearance, the artist responded to accusations made against her views.

“I’m not antisemitic or anti-Jew. I’m anti-genocide, anti-actions of the Israeli government, anti-extermination of entire people, anti-bombing of innocent children, men, women. That’s what I’m anti,” Kehlani stated.

The decision to cancel the SummerStage performance adds to a growing conversation about free expression, political messaging in art, and public safety at large-scale events. And don’t forget free speech. That part, too.