Salute to Keke Palmer for saving Mama Tina Knowles from a massive wardrobe malfunction. While in Los Angeles promoting her new memoir, Knowles dress began to slip during the moderated conversation with Palmer. And at that moment, Palmer hilariously saved the night. You can see the moment below.
