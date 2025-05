Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has officially become the most-streamed rap song ever in a single year on Spotify, amassing a staggering 1.44 billion streams. The record-breaking track dethrones Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby,” claiming the top spot with fiery momentum. Lamar’s achievement marks another massive milestone in his already legendary career.

