Malia Obama is making waves in the creative world, this time by stepping into the director’s chair for a high-profile sports campaign. The emerging filmmaker, and eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, brought her storytelling talents to a new project spotlighting WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson’s debut signature sneaker with Nike.

Obama directed two promotional videos for the A’One, Wilson’s first signature shoe, which officially launches Tuesday, May 6. The videos blend personal storytelling, cultural pride, and a celebration of Wilson’s journey on and off the court.

In one of the videos, a young girl teaches Wilson a playful, reimagined version of the hand-clapping game “Miss Mary Mack,” honoring the athlete’s rise to stardom.

“A’ja Wilson’s on top, top, top,” the girl sings. “Can’t take her spot, spot, spot.”

Wilson, trying to master the rhythm, is met with a light-hearted quip. “Girl, let me show you how a professional does it,” the girl says as Wilson eventually nails the game. The video also features a special appearance from Wilson’s former college coach, Dawn Staley, adding a heartfelt nod to her roots at the University of South Carolina.

The second video follows Wilson during an interview at Big T’s Bar-B-Que in Columbia, South Carolina—her hometown and the city where she led the Gamecocks to an NCAA championship.

Speaking to the press earlier this year, Wilson described what the A’One represents to her, both in performance and purpose.

“The A’One is meant to go the distance, taking control from the jump and dominating the floor on every play,” Wilson says. “From the beginning, we designed the shoe to both support my game and to provide young hoopers a tool to help them level up. The A’One aces that assignment, delivering exactly what I need to push my performance and inspiring the next generation to give it their all on every play.”

She added, “When athletes wear my shoe or any of the pieces from my collection, I want them to feel the power behind that logo: the power to dream big, then put in the work — in style and confidence.”

The Nike A’One will be available starting May 6 at nike.com, marking a major milestone for Wilson—and a bold new chapter for Malia Obama as a director in the spotlight.