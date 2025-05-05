In a dynamic fusion of culture, competition, and community, music executive Ray Daniels, battle rap legend Math Hoffa, and theCut launched “Off The Top”—a multi-city freestyle series offering emerging hip-hop artists a platform to showcase their lyricism and win a $10,000 grand prize. The series, which wrapped with high energy in Atlanta on May 4, 2025, included stops in New York City and the DMV, spotlighting lyrical talent across the East Coast and the South.

Each event brought aspiring emcees face-to-face with industry powerhouses like Ray Daniels, theCut CEO Obi Omile Jr., and Math Hoffa, with celebrity guests joining the judges’ panel in each city. Participants had 90 seconds to deliver their best freestyle, incorporating “theCut” over a surprise beat revealed the day of the show. The winners from each region were showcased on theCut’s Instagram page, with fans and judges weighing in to determine the grand prize winner.

Ray Daniels, a revered executive known for shaping major music careers, emphasized the cultural importance of “Off The Top.”

“I feel like the barbershop is the park bench for every Black man in the community,” Daniels said. “Bars matter. People go where the money is, and if we start rewarding substance, we’ll get more substance rap.”

He added, “When I’m in barbershops, all I hear is that people are tired of the lack of substance in rap. So, we said let’s put $10,000 on some substance and show that bars still mean something.”

Ray also spoke about the power of theCut as a partner. “This app is for us, by us. It’s already a powerhouse in barbering, but this was a chance to connect it to music in a real way. Freestyles and barbershops go hand in hand. We’re tapping into that legacy.”

Math Hoffa, a former battle rap giant turned media mogul, echoed Daniels’ sentiments. “I know what it’s like to be on that stage, under that pressure,” he said. “I know what it’s like to control a room with just your words. That’s what I’m looking for—MCs who can bring that energy.”

He continued, “Each of these cities is a hip-hop powerhouse in its own right. What I hoped to discover was that lyricism is still alive. And after every stop, I can tell you—it is. There’s a whole generation that’s been waiting for this kind of platform.”

Math also highlighted how personal the partnership with theCut felt. “My podcast is in a barbershop. My battle rap slogan was ‘bars.’ Now I’m working with theCut, an app that literally cares about lyricism and barbershop culture. It’s perfect.”

Obi Omile Jr., CEO and co-founder of theCut, emphasized that this initiative was more than just a marketing campaign. “We wanted to do something different than a traditional ad campaign because it’s more than just selling,” he told The Source. “We’re building a brand, connecting with our community, really living the culture. Barbering and music go hand in hand. This felt like a fun opportunity to empower aspiring artists, just like we do our barbers.”

Omile continued, “The impact has been dope. The energy is top-tier. These artists are so excited about the opportunity—you can hear it in their voice and in their bars. They’ve been craving this.”

TheCut, which has powered nearly 100 million barber appointments and helped grow over 200,000 barber businesses, is now adding a new layer of cultural impact through hip-hop. Born out of a personal struggle to book a haircut, the app has become a movement rooted in hustle, creativity, and community—values that also inspired Off The Top.

“My goal is to bring men back to the forefront of our culture and help men be seen,” Daniels said. “The barbershop is our sanctuary. It’s the first church. So let’s find our sermons. Let’s find our voices.”

Math Hoffa added, “Even if only one person wins the $10,000, I know we’re going to launch a lot more careers from this. I’ll be waiting to see who shows up next.”

With each stop drawing enthusiastic crowds and electric performances, Off The Top proved to be a cultural moment that re-ignited the importance of bars, substance, and true hip-hop artistry. The grand prize winner is set to be announced later this month on or after May 29, and fans across the country are watching closely to see who will take home the crown—and reignite a lyrical revolution.