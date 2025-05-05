FILE PHOTO: Sean “Diddy” Combs sits with members of his defense team for a conference ahead of his trial next month on sex trafficking charges, in New York, U.S., April 18, 2025, in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo

Federal prosecutors in the ongoing sex trafficking case against Sean “Diddy” Combs are reportedly facing mounting pressure over the uncertain testimony of a key witness identified as “Victim No. 3.”

During Monday’s court proceedings, prosecutors disclosed that the woman—who lives outside the New York City area—may not appear in court despite having been subpoenaed. They admitted to having difficulty contacting both the woman and her attorney, casting doubt on whether her testimony will be presented at all.

Lead prosecutor Maurene Comey told the judge that the prosecution does not intend to reference Victim No. 3 during opening statements. Instead, her account would be introduced later in the trial as part of a broader narrative of multiple women allegedly abused or sexually exploited by Combs.

Diddy’s legal team pushed back, requesting clarity on the prosecution’s intentions regarding the witness by the end of the week. The judge echoed that urgency, directing prosecutors to make every possible effort to reach her legal counsel and confirm her availability.

In court, Combs reportedly appeared composed, concealing his neck tattoo beneath a collared shirt and sweater. Prospective jurors entering and exiting the courtroom largely avoided making eye contact with him. Sources described the atmosphere as relatively calm, with both sides—led by prosecutor Comey and defense attorney Marc Agnifilo—working cooperatively during the day’s proceedings.

Throughout the session, Combs was seen exchanging notes with Agnifilo, at one point asking about a potential juror who expressed discomfort with violent content. He also appeared relaxed with co-counsel Teny Geragos, even assisting her into her seat at the defense table.