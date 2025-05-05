Drake is apparently channeling all his energy into his next highly anticipated solo project. Those in his circle say he’s more focused than ever. Okay, so the insight comes from OVO affiliate Smiley, the Toronto star is recording at every opportunity, no matter where he is.

"Even at the NOKIA video shoot in the breaks, he was just recording… The man's talking his sh*t cause he's in that mode right now." pic.twitter.com/gpg96PgzIl — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 5, 2025

Smiley shared during a recent livestream: “Even at the ‘Nokia’ video shoot, during a break, he had a bunch of producers and he was just recording. He’s in that crazy mode, right now,”

Smiley also recounted a moment that showed just how dialed in Drake has been creatively—even when surrounded by distractions. “We’re at a party and he was in the other room by himself eating pasta with wired headphones writing music while we have a whole party going on,” he said. “He’s on a different mode right now.”

The buzz was confirmed by Drake himself during a livestream with Adin Ross, where he let fans know that a new body of work is officially underway. “Working on a new album right now,” he said. “It’s a slap.” He also made it clear this release will be entirely his own: no collaborations, just Drake.

At the same time, Drake is navigating a legal battle involving his label. His team recently updated a lawsuit against Universal Music Group, accusing the company of helping damage his reputation by supporting Kendrick Lamar’s track “Not Like Us.” They point to Lamar’s decision to censor a particular line during the Super Bowl performance as evidence of the track’s impact on Drake’s image.

UMG has responded strongly, dismissing the claims as “reckless” and warning that Drake could face scrutiny in the legal process. But his representatives are standing firm. “Drake welcomes discovery and has nothing to hide… It’s UMG’s current leadership who should be nervous.”

Whelp, OVO is letting us know, new music is happening and seems like Drake is playing no games–per usual.