On the biggest stage of his nine-year NBA career, Buddy Hield delivered a Game 7 performance for the ages, pouring in a playoff career-high 33 points and tying the NBA Game 7 record with nine three-pointers to lift the Warriors past the Houston Rockets, 103-89.
Hield, who had scored just four total points across Games 5 and 6, erupted on 12-of-15 shooting (9-of-11 from three), joining Jason Terry as the only players in NBA history to hit 9+ threes on 80% shooting in a playoff game.
“That’s what the game called for, and he answered it,” Steph Curry said postgame.
Curry finished with 22 points, 14 in the fourth quarter, including a signature dagger three to cap a 12-0 run that sealed the win. The Rockets cut the lead to single digits late, but Golden State responded with clutch shooting and tight defense to close the series.
The Warriors move on to face the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals starting Tuesday.