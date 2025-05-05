Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

On the biggest stage of his nine-year NBA career, Buddy Hield delivered a Game 7 performance for the ages, pouring in a playoff career-high 33 points and tying the NBA Game 7 record with nine three-pointers to lift the Warriors past the Houston Rockets, 103-89.

BUDDY BUCKETS GOES OFF AS WARRIORS ADVANCE!



🎯 33 PTS

🎯 9 3PM



His 9 threes ties the MOST in a Game 7 in NBA history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sYD98d1UPP — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2025

Hield, who had scored just four total points across Games 5 and 6, erupted on 12-of-15 shooting (9-of-11 from three), joining Jason Terry as the only players in NBA history to hit 9+ threes on 80% shooting in a playoff game.

“That’s what the game called for, and he answered it,” Steph Curry said postgame.

“That’s what the game called for, and he answered it.”



Steph on Buddy Hield’s 33-PT performance in Game 7 🔥#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google pic.twitter.com/D1fVmtULUj — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2025

Curry finished with 22 points, 14 in the fourth quarter, including a signature dagger three to cap a 12-0 run that sealed the win. The Rockets cut the lead to single digits late, but Golden State responded with clutch shooting and tight defense to close the series.

The Warriors move on to face the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals starting Tuesday.