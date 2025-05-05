The New York Mets, who entered the weekend with the best record in Major League Baseball, suffered a rare and frustrating doubleheader sweep at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. The Mets dropped both games by just a single run — 6-5 in the early afternoon matchup and 5-4 in the nightcap — marking the first time since 1974 that the Cardinals have swept a doubleheader against the Mets in St. Louis.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, the second game was pushed to Sunday due to rain, setting up a high-stakes twin bill that ultimately favored the home team. Despite a 9-3 Mets victory in the series opener, the Cardinals showed resilience and timely execution to claim both of Sunday’s tightly contested games, putting an end to New York’s recent dominance over them — including a nine-game losing streak against the Mets.

Several key moments defined the sweep, starting with a challenging MLB debut for Mets rookie Blade Tidwell in Game 1. The 22-year-old right-hander struggled out of the gate, surrendering six earned runs in fewer than four innings. St. Louis capitalized on his early mistakes, with Alec Burleson delivering a two-run homer — his first of the season — and Nolan Arenado adding to the offensive push.

“We played really good defense today and that was a part of it,” Burleson said postgame. “We pitched really well with McGreevy coming in, and we swung the bats enough to win two games.”

Michael McGreevy, a Triple-A call-up making just his second MLB appearance, was lights out for the Cardinals in Game 1. He held the Mets scoreless over 5 2/3 innings, mixing pitches effectively and benefiting from elite defensive plays behind him. Rookie center fielder Victor Scott II made a spectacular leaping grab to rob Juan Soto of a home run, while Jordan Walker’s sliding catch in the gap helped extinguish a Mets rally in the fourth inning.

Manager Carlos Mendoza made a number of in-game adjustments, including pulling Jesse Winker partway through Game 1 and reshuffling the lineup — Jeff McNeil shifted to left field, Luisangel Acuña slotted into the cleanup spot, and Mark Vientos moved to third base. Despite the tweaks, the Mets couldn’t capitalize on opportunities late in either contest.

The second game saw the Mets take a lead before the Cardinals clawed back, once again leaning on timely hitting and tight defense. It was a testament to the Cardinals’ grit and ability to execute in pressure situations, even against one of baseball’s most complete teams.

Sunday’s sweep marked the 17th time the Cardinals have taken both games of a doubleheader from the Mets — but the first such instance in more than four decades. Their last home sweep over New York in a twin bill came on July 5, 1974.

“It’s really hard to sweep doubleheaders,” Burleson emphasized. “It’s not an easy thing to do, especially with a team like that over there.”

The Mets now turn the page, looking to bounce back and regain their momentum as they continue this extended road stretch. For St. Louis, the sweep offers a rare bright spot in what has been a turbulent season thus far — and a chance to build off a meaningful series win against one of the National League’s top contenders.