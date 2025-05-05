David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers outlasted the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-112 in a back-and-forth Game 1, closing with a decisive 20-10 run behind Tyrese Haliburton’s elite playmaking and Andrew Nembhard’s clutch shooting. Haliburton finished with 22 points, 13 assists, and three blocks, orchestrating a closing stretch where he assisted on three of Indiana’s final four baskets.

Nembhard scored 23 points, including five threes, to lead six Pacers in double figures. The backcourt duo combined for 19 assists and just one turnover, continuing their elite efficiency in the postseason.

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 33 points, passing Michael Jordan for the most consecutive 30-point Game 1 performances (eight). Evan Mobley added 20 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Rick Carlisle earned his 76th playoff win, moving past legends Chuck Daly and Don Nelson on the all-time list. Game 2 tips off Wednesday, with Indiana looking to take a commanding lead.