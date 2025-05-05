Tony Yayo Admits He Feared for Joe Budden Sitting Next to 50 Cent at Knicks Game

Tony Yayo says he was worried about what would go down when he saw Joe Budden and 50 Cent seated next to each other at a New York Knicks game.

“I was scared for Joe Budden,” said Yayo, but revealed the location was enough to keep the peace. “Madison Square Garden is like the airport. If you pop off there, you’re banned forever. It’s not a place you want to get into an altercation. You’re courtside. You start a fight there, you’re gonna make the news.”

50 Cent and Joe Budden sat right next to each other at the New York Knicks playoffs game, and it looked like it was all love.

50 shared an image of himself on the Madison Square Garden big screen with Budden peaking out from behind him: “I ran into Joe at the game he said I don’t need Therapy No MORE!”

You can see the link up below.

50 Cent and Joe Budden at the Knicks vs Pistons game pic.twitter.com/0s46xdcZSB — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 22, 2025