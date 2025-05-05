Feels like a toxic Monday. Or maybe socials are just reading too deep into things, on well, social media.

Anyways, Travis Scott set social media into question mode, after unfollowing SZA on the gram and sharing a not so cryptic message.

Get the move followed SZA’s appearance on an Instagram Live session with rapper Playboi Carti.

Shortly after the livestream, Scott—also known as LaFlame—posted a message reading, “She belongs to the streets.”

Travis Scott said SZA for the streets and unfollowed her pic.twitter.com/IpVW7nmTu4 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) May 3, 2025

Many users on socials, interpreted the comment as a reaction to SZA’s interaction with Carti, an artist often surrounded by a whirlwind of headlines.

Listen, we don’t know nor will we speculate–too much.

Neither SZA nor Scott have ever confirmed a romantic relationship. That part.

But, here’s the thing, the timing of the unfollow and the post led some fans to speculate about a possible falling out.

The post, which has since been deleted.

Some fans were quick to highlight the contrast between Scott’s comment and his own high-profile relationship history, including his past with Kylie Jenner.

We ain’t making that connection, so the fans can contrast all they want.

Anyways, Happy Monday, y’all.