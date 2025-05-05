A white woman in Minnesota has sparked national outrage—and surprisingly, massive financial support—after a video surfaced of her allegedly directing a racial slur at a young Black child with autism. The incident, which occurred at a playground in Rochester on April 28, has ignited heated debate over racism, accountability, and the role of online fundraising platforms in controversial situations.

The woman, identified as Shiloh Hendrix, was filmed during a confrontation in which she repeatedly used the n-word in reference to a five-year-old Black boy. According to NBC News, Hendrix accused the child of stealing her son’s belongings before launching into a racially charged tirade. Sharmake Omar, a friend of the boy’s family, captured the video and posted it online. In the footage, Hendrix is seen hurling the slur multiple times, even as bystanders object.

The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread condemnation across social media platforms and prompting calls for accountability. Yet, in a surprising twist, Hendrix launched a crowdfunding campaign shortly after the footage gained traction. Titled “Help Me Protect My Family,” the fundraiser claims she is facing a “dire situation” and seeks financial support to help her family cope with the fallout.

Despite public backlash, the campaign has raised more than $600,000 in donations at the time of this writing. The rapid fundraising has sparked further outrage, with many questioning how someone at the center of such a racially charged incident could receive that level of financial backing.

Critics argue that the donations signal a troubling trend in which racially insensitive behavior can be monetized by appealing to certain online audiences. Supporters of Hendrix, however, appear to believe she is being unfairly targeted and are rallying to her defense.

As the controversy continues to unfold, many are watching closely to see if further legal or civil actions will be taken, and what broader implications this case may have in the ongoing conversation around race, accountability, and online activism in America.