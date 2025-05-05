Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

WATCH: Mo’Nique Reminds Crowd of Warning to Shannon Sharpe Amid His Legal Trouble

May 5, 2025
Shawn Grant
Mo'Nique Speaks on Issues with Tiffany Haddish, Oprah, Kevin Hart and Tyler Perry During 'Club Shay Shay' Visit

Mo’Nique is doubling down on the message she delivered to Shannon Sharpe. While on stage for a show, Mo’Nique reminded the crowd, “Yes, I told that n—a Shannon Sharpe leave the white women alone.”

After Shannon Sharpe’s sexual assault lawsuit hit the Internet, a clip of Mo’Nique suggesting Sharpe enjoyed his success with a Black woman near his age went viral. You can see the clip below.