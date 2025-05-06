adidas Basketball Unveils Harden Vol 9 “Ice Metallic”

adidas Basketball today introduced the Harden Vol 9 “Ice Metallic” colorway, the latest iteration in James Harden’s signature line, emphasizing versatility on the court.

The Harden Vol 9 features a full-length Lightboost midsole for enhanced energy return and a lighter feel. Grid-mesh ventilation openings ensure breathability and flexibility during gameplay. The shoe also incorporates a multi-directional traction pattern, designed for rapid changes in direction.

Priced at $160, the Harden Vol 9 “Ice Metallic” will be available starting May 10, 2025, exclusively through adidas.com, select adidas retail locations, and other designated retailers. More information can be found at adidas.com/basketball.