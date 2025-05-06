BET+ Greenlights Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorced Sistas,’ Expanding the Sistas Universe

Today, BET+, the premier streaming platform for Black audiences, announced the acquisition of Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas, a new original series.

This marks the first original program to debut under Tyler Perry’s recently broadened, multi-year content partnership with BET Media Group, a significant agreement with a Black creator.

As a fresh extension of the popular ‘Sistas’ universe, Divorced Sistas is scheduled to premiere on BET on Monday, June 9, coinciding with the 2025 BET Awards. The series will then be available for streaming on BET+ starting Tuesday, June 10.

The ensemble cast includes LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indréa, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price, Jennifer Sears, RonReaco Lee, DeVon Franklin, Donovan Christie Jr., and Robert Christopher Riley. ‘Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas’ centers on five close friends—Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette—as they navigate the complexities of life, love, and the unique challenges that arise from divorce, marriage, and dating. As they support each other through heartbreak and the process of healing, their deepest connections are tested by issues within their circle, challenging their loyalty and the true strength of their sisterhood.

“Tyler Perry has been the most incredible partner to BET – delivering record breaking hits and top series year after year,” said Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET Media Group. “And now, we eagerly await the arrival of Tyler’s newest series – Divorced Sistas – a brilliant expansion of the Sistas universe that for years has been the most watched series among Black viewers across television. We’re thrilled to launch this new series with Tyler and further expand the slate of compelling and authentic stories we deliver to our audiences.”

Tyler Perry, the creator, writer, and director, described ‘Divorced Sistas’ as a narrative about resilience and the profound impact of female friendship. He hopes viewers will connect with the characters and find reflections of their own experiences with healing and love within the series. He is proud to launch the show on BET’s biggest night, during the network’s 45th anniversary year.

Tyler Perry Studios produces ‘Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas,’ which is created, written, directed, and executive produced by Tyler Perry.