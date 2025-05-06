Diddy Admits to Being ‘Nervous’ As Trial Begins Jury Selection

Diddy appeared for day one of his sex-trafficking trial in Manhattan federal court. The opening day focused on jury selection. Diddy appeared in a blue sweater and white button-down shirt and remarked that he was nervous. “I’m sorry, your honor. I’m a little nervous today,” Diddy said to Judge Arun Subramanian, according to the NY Post.
During jury selection for Combs’ trial, a juror who liked a comedian’s joke about evidence was kept, while a publisher of Al B. Sure’s memoir (ex of Combs’ former partner) was excused. Celebrities like Kanye West might be mentioned. Jurors faced questions about hip-hop and sexual relationships before 12 are chosen to decide if Combs ran his company as a “criminal enterprise.”
Diddy pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His argument will highlight his “Freak-Off” events were consensual encounters of a kinky lifestyle.