The highly publicized sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs officially began on Monday, May 5, with the commencement of jury selection. Defense attorneys have already raised concerns about the overwhelming media scrutiny surrounding the case, warning that the extensive coverage could influence potential jurors and compromise the fairness of the proceedings.

According to TMZ, jurors were informed via questionnaire that there are currently no plans to sequester the panel. “There are no plans to sequester the jury, which means you will go home every day after court,” the document reportedly states. In legal terms, jury sequestration involves isolating jurors from external influences—typically by housing them in hotels and restricting access to news outlets, television, and the Internet—throughout the duration of the trial.

This decision stands in stark contrast to other high-profile cases, most notably the O.J. Simpson trial, in which jurors were sequestered for an unprecedented nine months. Given the similarly massive public interest in Diddy’s case, some find it surprising that the court has opted against similar precautions.

Outside the Manhattan courtroom, lines have formed as curious onlookers and media personnel gather for a glimpse of the proceedings—underscoring just how captivated the public is by the unfolding case.

Although jurors will return home daily, they have been given strict instructions to steer clear of media reports, social media, and any conversations related to the trial. This includes avoiding online content, refraining from discussing the case with family or friends, and maintaining complete silence on the subject until a verdict is reached.

In a show of legal force, Diddy arrived at court flanked by an eight-member defense team, featuring several high-profile attorneys. His legal roster includes Marc Agnifilo, Teny Geragos, Alexandra Shapiro, and Xavier R. Donaldson, as well as Brian Steel, best known for representing Young Thug in the YSL RICO case.