In a twist that could shake up the daytime TV landscape, insiders say Don Lemon and Wendy Williams are seriously exploring a new project together. According to sources close to the two former television powerhouses, the pair are considering teaming up for a joint return to the spotlight.

“They are great friends,” said one insider. “They are serious about teaming up for a new project. Don and Wendy both have big personalities and love the idea of shaking things up on TV again.”

Both Lemon and Williams are no strangers to controversy or attention. Don Lemon’s unexpected CNN exit earlier this year came after 17 years with the network. Wendy Williams, meanwhile, stepped away from her long-running daytime talk show in 2022 due to ongoing health issues. While both have remained largely out of the public eye in recent months, this reported collaboration signals a bold potential return.

Industry insiders say the concept for the new show is still under wraps, but the energy behind it is strong. “This would be the ultimate comeback. Both Don and Wendy have something to prove—and nothing to lose,” the source added.

Whether the project becomes a new talk show, streaming series, or something entirely different, one thing’s for sure: if these two media veterans reunite, audiences can expect unfiltered opinions, headline-making moments, and plenty of entertainment.

Stay tuned—this comeback might just be louder than ever.