Drake Reportedly Recorded New Album While Filming “Nokia” Video

We are getting more updates on the rumored Drake album. The latest comes from OVO artist Smiley, who states that The Boy was working on the new body of work at the same time he filmed the “Nokia” music video.

“Even at the ‘Nokia’ video shoot, during a break, he had a bunch of producers and he was just recording,” Smiley said. “He’s in that crazy mode, right now.”

Drake is still riding the wave of $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR but he is ready to dive back into music solo. Appearing on a stream with Adin Ross, Drake revealed he has a “slap” of a new album on the way.

“Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” Drake said. “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.”

Drake has etched his name into music history again, surpassing The Beatles to become the artist with the most cumulative weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. The Canadian superstar boasts over 3,346 weeks across all his projects, cementing his dominance in the streaming era.

Leading the way is Take Care, which has spent a staggering 578 weeks on the chart. Nothing Was the Same follows with 505 weeks, then Views (411), More Life (350), and Scorpion (300), all contributing to his record-breaking total.

Beyond albums, Drake reigns on the Billboard Hot 100 too. He holds the record for most entries with 358 and the longest consecutive streak at 431 weeks. With 14 No. 1 albums, Drake also ties JAY-Z and Taylor Swift for the most Billboard 200 chart-toppers by a solo artist.

