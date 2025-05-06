Foot Locker Taps Ella Mai and Lil Tecca for Gen-Z Focused ‘Stay in Rotation’ Campaign

Foot Locker has announced the latest additions to its Spring/Summer ‘25 ‘Stay in Rotation’ campaign, an initiative specifically crafted to connect with Gen-Z’s dynamic lifestyle and cultural interests. Recognizing Gen Z’s emphasis on community and diverse avenues for self-expression, ‘Stay in Rotation’ aims to redefine sneaker culture through a bold, style-centric lens. The campaign strategically partners with influential figures across sports, music, and style to resonate with Gen-Z individuals who are actively shaping their evolving style and seeking limitless fashion choices. As “The Heart of Sneakers,” Foot Locker provides a wide array of sneaker options, encouraging everyone to explore and express their unique identities.
The newest talent to join the campaign, revealed today, includes Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ella Mai in collaboration with New Balance, and rapper Lil Tecca, partnering with adidas. These artists join LSU basketball star and rapper Flau’jae Johnson (PUMA), who was previously announced. The campaign also highlights a range of sought-after styles from Nike, Jordan Brand, On, ASICS, and more, all designed to encourage experimentation with diverse looks that build confidence and empower Gen-Z to express themselves boldly through their footwear.
Ella Mai’s collaboration with New Balance features a sophisticated, retro-inspired collection that elevates everyday style with performance-oriented details. Key New Balance styles highlighted include the 9060, 740, and 1906R. Mai suggests styling these sneakers with relaxed athleisure wear or classic jeans-and-tee combinations, emphasizing their versatility for both casual and more put-together looks. She stated that her personal style prioritizes comfort and confidence, making the partnership with Foot Locker and New Balance a natural fit.
Lil Tecca’s partnership with adidas showcases a fresh perspective on classic silhouettes, featuring vintage and retro-inspired colorways. The adidas styles spotlighted are the Handball Spezial, Samba, and Superstar. These street-style classics are designed to add a timeless accent to any outfit, from bold prints to monochromatic ensembles, offering style and flexibility. Lil Tecca noted that sneakers are a significant part of his self-expression, needing to make a statement while staying true to his personal style, and that this collaboration allows him to wear classics like the adidas Handball Spezial while injecting his own personality into each outfit.
The ‘Stay in Rotation’ campaign also emphasizes seasonal style essentials from other leading brands. Nike and Jordan Brand offer on-trend spring styles such as the Nike Shox R4, Nike Air Max Dn8, and Jordan 4 RM, ideal for pairing with track pants, oversized jerseys, or vintage-inspired outfits. New and classic colorways from On, ASICS, Saucony, and HOKA bring a retro, Y2K running aesthetic to the Spring and Summer seasons. Additionally, skate-inspired sneakers from Vans and Converse offer a retro classic look for a new generation of sneaker enthusiasts.