A true pioneer in Hip Hop, Michael Berrin—better known to the world as MC Serch—celebrates his 57th birthday today. Born May 6, 1967, in Far Rockaway, Queens, Serch was one of the first Jewish emcees to gain recognition and credibility in the culture, leaving an indelible mark that spans decades.

Rising to fame as one-third of the group 3rd Bass, Serch helped shape late ’80s and early ’90s Hip Hop with sharp lyricism and a unique perspective. With 3rd Bass, he recorded three influential albums before going solo and releasing Return of the Product in 1992 under Def Jam. That album spawned the Billboard No. 1 rap hit “Here It Comes” and the standout track “Back to the Grill,” which featured Chubb Rock and a young Nas—an artist Serch is widely credited with helping introduce to the world. He also played a key role in launching the career of the late Zev Love X, later known as MF DOOM, as part of KMD.

Beyond music, Serch’s career evolved into television, radio, and business. He became a prominent radio voice in Detroit on Hot 102.7 and founded his own promotions company, Serchlite Music, further expanding his legacy in entertainment and media.

From trailblazing emcee to respected executive, Serch’s influence continues to resonate. From all of us here at The Source, we salute a Hip Hop original—Happy Birthday, MC Serch!