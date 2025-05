WNBA star Jonquel Jones, a four-time All-Star for the New York Liberty, brought her signature style to the 2025 Met Gala. Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the Bahamian basketball pro was spotted wearing the elegant Hublot Big Bang Original Steel White Pave 38mm timepiece. Jones attended the prestigious event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York City, adding a touch of sophisticated sparkle to the celebration of Black fashion and culture.