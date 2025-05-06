LeBron James Missed Met Gala with Knee Injury

LeBron James will be a DNP (do not play) for the Met Gala. James was expected to attend as a honorary co-chair, revealing his MCL Sprain from the NBA Playoffs will hold him out.

“Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event!” LeBron wrote. “My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done! 🙏🏾🫡🤎✨✨✨”