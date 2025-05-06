Washington, D.C. to Host 2027 NFL Draft Amid Historic Backdrop

The NFL has officially announced that the 2027 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place in Washington, D.C., marking a major milestone for the nation’s capital. Set against iconic landmarks like the National Mall and Pennsylvania Avenue, the event will be hosted in partnership with the Washington Commanders and Events DC.

“The NFL Draft has become a marquee event, uniting fans across the country and around the world,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We are excited to bring the 2027 Draft to Washington, D.C., a city rich in history and national pride. With the support of President Trump, the Commanders, Events DC, and Mayor Bowser we’re looking forward to delivering an unforgettable experience as we celebrate the next generation of NFL stars.”

The announcement was made from the Oval Office alongside President Donald J. Trump, adding a presidential spotlight to what promises to be a landmark sports event. The three-day celebration will include community-focused festivities, the popular NFL Draft Concert Series, and the fan-favorite NFL Draft Experience — a free festival packed with interactive exhibits, games, autograph sessions, and the chance to snap a photo with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“The NFL Draft is one of the biggest moments in sports—and we’re incredibly proud to help bring it to Washington, D.C.,” said Josh Harris, Commanders Managing Partner. “It will bring hundreds of thousands of visitors, millions of viewers around the world, and generate jobs, tax revenue, and meaningful economic impact across the city. The Draft is a powerful reminder of how sports bring people together – and we’re honored to play a role in that. Since we started this journey less than two years ago, we’ve seen an NFC Championship Game, an agreement to return to RFK, and now the NFL draft in Washington. Thank you to President Trump for your leadership, to Mayor Bowser for your partnership, and to Commissioner Roger Goodell for your support in bringing the Draft back to the nation’s capital. We look forward to welcoming the football world to Washington in 2027. Today is a great day for the DMV, and I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

“This is a historic occasion for Washington, DC, and we are absolutely honored to host the 2027 NFL Draft,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. “The NFL Draft will provide football fans with an unforgettable experience, while showcasing all that makes Washington, DC a world-class destination and the Sports Capital. We look forward to working with our partners and community to deliver a world-class event that reflects the dynamic spirit of our city.”

Building on record-breaking crowds in Detroit and Green Bay, the 2027 Draft is expected to attract fans from around the globe to the heart of American football and democracy.